Arqiva SNG services help Bloomberg Television acquire breaking news in Europe

Arqiva has supplied an SNG truck, complete with HD camera and production facilities, to Bloomberg Television in Europe for backhaul, satellite capacity, downlink and onpass capability to help acquire business-related news in the field.

The new SNG truck will be based in Brussels, allowing easy access to key European money markets including Switzerland, France, Germany and the UK. It will facilitate the delivery of live and recorded news feeds from all across Europe.

Malcolm Campbell, commercial director at Arqiva Broadcast & Media, said the new truck is an expansion of Arquiva’s ongoing relationship with Bloomberg Television.

As a veteran communications infrastructure and media services company, Arqiva maintains a fleet of SNG trucks and over 100 earth stations at multiple teleports, where it enables the managed global delivery of live and special events.