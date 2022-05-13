Amazon Prime Video, NFL Unveil Thursday Night Football 2022 Schedule
By George Winslow published
The NFL games will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video
NEW YORK—The NFL and Amazon Prime Video have unveiled the schedule for the Thursday Night Football (TNF) games that will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video.
This marks the first time that the games will only be available on streaming rather than airing on a network and streaming.
“The first exclusive season of TNF on Prime Video is officially can’t-miss TV, with star power like Lamar Jackson and the Ravens taking on Tom Brady and the Bucs, divisional rivalries featuring Bills at Patriots and Chargers at Chiefs, a fun West Coast matchup between the Raiders and the Super Bowl Champion Rams, and a heavyweight showdown with Derrick Henry and the Titans visiting iconic Lambeau Field to face the Aaron Rodgers and the Packers,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video, Amazon. “It’s an action-packed inaugural TNF lineup, with must-see games NFL fans won’t want to miss. We can’t wait to kick things off on Prime Video this September.”
The games will be called by Al Michaels, who left NBC Sports to join Amazon, and Kirk Herbstreit.
Recently, Prime Video also announced Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez has joined the TNF team as an NFL analyst for its pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. Fred Gaudelli, a 24-time Emmy winner, will serve as executive producer of Thursday Night Football.
Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff at 8:15 ET.
The full 2022 schedule, which includes:
- Week 2 - Thursday, Sept. 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.)
- Week 3 - Thursday, Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio)
- Week 4 - Thursday, Sept. 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio)
- Week 5 - Thursday, Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.)
- Week 6 - Thursday Oct. 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.)
- Week 7 - Thursday, Oct. 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.)
- Week 8 - Thursday, Oct. 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla)
- Week 9 - Thursday, Nov. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas)
- Week 10 - Thursday, Nov. 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.)
- Week 11 - Thursday, Nov. 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc)
- Week 13 - Thursday, Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass)
- Week 14 - Thursday, Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.)
- Week 15 - Thursday, Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.)
- Week 16 - Thursday, Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.)
- Week 17 - Thursday, Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.)
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
