Amazon Prime Video, NFL Unveil Thursday Night Football 2022 Schedule

NEW YORK—The NFL and Amazon Prime Video have unveiled the schedule for the Thursday Night Football (TNF) games that will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video.

This marks the first time that the games will only be available on streaming rather than airing on a network and streaming.

“The first exclusive season of TNF on Prime Video is officially can’t-miss TV, with star power like Lamar Jackson and the Ravens taking on Tom Brady and the Bucs, divisional rivalries featuring Bills at Patriots and Chargers at Chiefs, a fun West Coast matchup between the Raiders and the Super Bowl Champion Rams, and a heavyweight showdown with Derrick Henry and the Titans visiting iconic Lambeau Field to face the Aaron Rodgers and the Packers,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video, Amazon. “It’s an action-packed inaugural TNF lineup, with must-see games NFL fans won’t want to miss. We can’t wait to kick things off on Prime Video this September.”

The games will be called by Al Michaels, who left NBC Sports to join Amazon, and Kirk Herbstreit.

Recently, Prime Video also announced Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez has joined the TNF team as an NFL analyst for its pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. Fred Gaudelli, a 24-time Emmy winner, will serve as executive producer of Thursday Night Football.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff at 8:15 ET.

The full 2022 schedule, which includes: