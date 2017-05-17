5G Progresses On Multiple Fronts
MULTIPLE CITIES—Fifth-generation wireless technology is making inroads in the United States and beyond. The two biggest U.S. carriers, Verizon and AT&T, are doing marketwide deployments, while the North Carolina General Assembly is considering a bill to expedite the 5G roll-out there, and South Korea’s largest phone company intends to offer 5G services in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics.
AT&T is targeting 20 U.S. cities for 5G roll-outs this year, starting with the April 25 launch in Austin, on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+devices. Indianapolis will 5G’d this summer, followed by “Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, San Francisco and others” AT&T said.
AT&T said its 5G network in Austin offered “twice the speeds of our 4G LTE network,” and could be accessed by current customers there with the 5G-enabled Samsung phones. The carrier said “numerous other” 5G-enabled devices would be offered “by the end of this year.” (5G technology is not backward-compatible with the 3G and 4G LTE technology that currently prevails.)
AT&T revealed plans for the Austin 5G trial in January with a specific reference to delivery of DirecTV Now, the over-the-top version of the satellite provider’s programming. The only reference to DirecTV in the April 25 announcement was in terms of a nationwide signal reliability study that its networks provided “TV, Internet and wireless with reliability that exceeds 99 percent.”
Verizon partnered with Samsung and Cisco in what it called “the successful deployment of the first multi-vendor end-to-end 5G trial network in the field,” in Ann Arbor, Mich., earlier this month. Verizon said, “Five U.S. cities are scheduled to begin trials in the second quarter of 2017, with pilot trials in a total of 11 markets expected by the middle of the year.” Ann Arbor, along with Bernardsville, N.J.; Brockton, Mass.; Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, Sacramento, Seattle and Washington, D.C., were announced as “pre-commercial” 5G launch sites in February.
Verizon also recently bolstered its 5G play with a $3.1 billion purchase of Straight Path’s nationwide 39 GHz spectrum and its 28 GHz licenses. Both bands were opened last year for 5G development by the Federal Communications Commission.
Verizon said the Ann Arbor 5G fixed wireless access network “includes a 5G virtualized packet core as part of the Cisco Ultra Services Platform with Cisco Advanced Services and Samsung virtual RAN solutions (vRAN), paired with Samsung’s 5G Radio base stations and 5G home routers.” It utilizes Verizon’s own 5G spec, which the carrier developed in the absence of a global standard.
Work on a 5G standard is preliminarily under way at the International Telecommunications Union. The ITU issued a draft report outlining minimum technical requirements for IMT-2020, or 5G, radio interfaces in February. These include user data rates of 100 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink. Ars Technica has more details on the draft, which is says “will likely be approved and finalized in November this year.”
Wireless carriers around the world are moving ahead on 5G because of its capacity to support high-quality video, autonomous vehicles and, in general, the so-called “Internet of Things,” where everything from the lights, appliances, alarm systems and baby monitors to the power grid, parking meters and traffic signals—are connected via the internet.
KT Corp., formerly Korea Telecom, is on board. The carrier has pledged to launch 5G services in time for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang next February, according to IEEE Spectrum. Elsewhere, phys.org. said “South Korea is planning to use the Olympic Winter Games in February 2018 to test 5G on the hundreds of thousands of spectators, providing them with access to very high-definition content or virtual reality.” Sue Marek of SDxCentral reports that KT Corp. “intends to complete the construction of a pre-standard 5G trial network by September 2017.”
Meanwhile, in North Carolina, the state general assembly is considering a bill to provide statewide permission for providers to build small 5G towers on public rights-of-way. CTIA, the wireless lobby in Washington, D.C., said providers were poised to invest $362 million to deploy 5G in Raleigh, according to WRAL. Local leaders want some say in the matter.
