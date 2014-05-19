5G Wireless Trial Planned in 15 GHz Spectrum

So far it seems that most "5G" wireless efforts have focused on spectrum well above the frequencies where countries are planning to reallocate from UHF TV broadcasting. Samsung's 5G technology relies on 28 GHz frequencies and recently announced outdoor 5G trials in Yokosuka, Japan will use 15 GHz frequency bands.



This latest trial is being conducted by NTT Docomo and Ericsson. Ericsson has developed wideband antenna technology along with radios and base-band equipment specifically for the NTT Docomo trial. The trial will cover technology areas related to macro- and small-cell architecture based on a heterogeneous network operating at 15 GHz.

"5G will be a key component in the industry's movement toward the Networked Society," said Ulf Ewaldsson, senior vice president and CTO of Ericsson. "I'm excited about the new technologies that we are exploring in the joint trial collaboration with NTT Docomo. This is an important step in the industry transformation we are experiencing."

Seizo Onoe, NTT Docomo executive vice president and chief technical officer commented: "5G studies are starting to gain real momentum as we point toward 2020. We appreciate that 5G will provide significant performance enhancements to support future new applications that will impact both users and industry. We look forward to showing the potential of 5G radio access technologies via this experimental trial."

Learn more on Ericsson Labs' 5G technology website. MIT Technology review published information on some of Samsung's tests in the June 2013 article "5G" works with handsets in motion.