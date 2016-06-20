Wheeler Pushes for 5G Spectrum Frontier

WASHINGTON—During a speech at the National Press Club on Monday, June 20, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler highlighted his plan for a new 5G spectrum frontier. Wheeler said that he plans to circulate proposed new rules as of June 24 for what he calls the Spectrum Frontier proposal, which will seek to open up spectrum for 5G wireless broadband. He also has scheduled a vote on the proposals for July 14.

