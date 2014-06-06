Pasternack Releases New Line of Millimeter Wave Antennas
IRVINE, CALIF.—Pasternack Enterprises released a new family of high frequency, WR-15 waveguide antennas designed for high-bandwidth applications including point-to-point links, GigE wireless LAN, millimeter radiometry, uncompressed HD video, FMCW radar, millimeter scintillometry, campus networks, and multi-gigabit wireless communications.Offered in this release are four high-gain WR-15 horn antennas operating between 50 and 70 GHz and are available in 20 dBi, 24 dBi, 34 dBi and 42 dBi gain models. Pasternack’s WR-15 waveguide horn antennas pairs seamlessly with the recently added 60 GHz transmit/receive development system (PEM003-KIT) which enables companies to experiment and develop applications in the globally-unlicensed 60 GHz frequency band. Using two of Pasternack’s WR-15 beam antennas rated to 42 dBi gain (PE9881-42), a user is able to transmit and receive a 60 GHz signal at a distance of one kilometer.
Also available in this new line, an omnidirectional millimeter wave antenna (PE-W15A001), a vertically polarized WR-15 waveguide connected antenna using a standard UG387/U flange that operates between 58 and 63 GHz. This omni-directional millimeter wave antenna has a 30-degree vertical beam width and a 360-degree horizontal gain variation, making it ideal for short range wireless communications, indoor networks, high frequency applications and 60 GHz development systems.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox