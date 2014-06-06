Pasternack Releases New Line of Millimeter Wave Antennas

IRVINE, CALIF.—Pasternack Enterprises released a new family of high frequency, WR-15 waveguide antennas designed for high-bandwidth applications including point-to-point links, GigE wireless LAN, millimeter radiometry, uncompressed HD video, FMCW radar, millimeter scintillometry, campus networks, and multi-gigabit wireless communications.Offered in this release are four high-gain WR-15 horn antennas operating between 50 and 70 GHz and are available in 20 dBi, 24 dBi, 34 dBi and 42 dBi gain models. Pasternack’s WR-15 waveguide horn antennas pairs seamlessly with the recently added 60 GHz transmit/receive development system (PEM003-KIT) which enables companies to experiment and develop applications in the globally-unlicensed 60 GHz frequency band. Using two of Pasternack’s WR-15 beam antennas rated to 42 dBi gain (PE9881-42), a user is able to transmit and receive a 60 GHz signal at a distance of one kilometer.



Also available in this new line, an omnidirectional millimeter wave antenna (PE-W15A001), a vertically polarized WR-15 waveguide connected antenna using a standard UG387/U flange that operates between 58 and 63 GHz. This omni-directional millimeter wave antenna has a 30-degree vertical beam width and a 360-degree horizontal gain variation, making it ideal for short range wireless communications, indoor networks, high frequency applications and 60 GHz development systems.



