Xilinx, China Mobile Research Institute Partner on Virtualized 5G Network

Xilinx has announced a collaboration with China Mobile Research Institute to develop virtualized 5G wireless networks.



Bill Huang, general manager of China Mobile Research Institute, said, “China Mobile has been working on new technologies like large scale antenna systems (LSAS) and cloud RAN virtualization (C-RAN) for several years. The realization of those new technologies requires a new level of flexibility and scalability that only all programmable platforms can offer. I believe the collaboration between China Mobile and Xilinx will accelerate the adoption of the industry's most advanced technologies and therefore help us deliver the highest quality service to Chinese customers in the mobile internet era.”



5G wireless networks will employ a large of antennas to minimize overall interference and improve the user experience and network efficiency. Because hardware is abstracted and resources allocated dynamically depending on the current requirements, network function virtualization (NFV) will be essential for 5G.



Sunil Kar, vice president of Wireless Communications at Xilinx explains, “5G wireless network systems will be extremely complex, requiring tremendous signal processing power and high speed connectivity, and the realization of hardware virtualization. This can only be enabled through innovations in silicon, software and IP. Our close collaboration with China Mobile ensures Xilinx's technical innovations are aligned with the needs of the next generation wireless networks.”



Dr. Chih-Lin I, chief scientist at China Mobile Research Institute, said, “The strength and capability of Xilinx's silicon portfolio is extremely important for the green initiatives of China \ Mobile's 5G wireless networks. We hope Xilinx plays a more important role in 5G base station development by enhancing programmable logic's advantages in power, performance, flexibility and cost.”