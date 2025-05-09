T‑Mobile Demo Sets a 5G Uplink Record

SEATTLE—T-Mobile has announced that it set a new uplink speed record of 550 Mbps in sub-6 GHz spectrum using cutting-edge 5G Advanced tech.

The live demo with Nokia and MediaTek took place in a real commercial site in Seattle. The demo was the first in the world to set a speed record using Release 17 UL Tx Switching.

The news is notable because the broadband industry has traditionally focused on download speeds. But, as future applications become more interactive, real time and cloud connected, uplink speeds become increasingly important.

Potential customers for offerings with very fast upload speeds include content creation and gaming.

“Everyone obsesses over download speed, but at T-Mobile we see what’s coming, and uplink is the next big thing,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, president of Technology, T-Mobile. “Whether you’re uploading 4K video, gaming in real time or powering a VR headset, this record shows that T-Mobile is already building the network for that future and focused on bringing the best customer experience.”

T-Mobile achieved this record-breaking 5G Advanced uplink speed by implementing the 3GPP Release 17 UL Tx Switching feature. This feature provides smart multiplexing to maximize user throughput on the available device Tx chains by optimizing use of UL Carrier Aggregation and UL MIMO for TDD and FDD spectrum.

“It’s significantly more challenging for carriers to enhance data speeds in the uplink — from a mobile device back to the network — compared to boosting downlink speeds. This is precisely what makes this achievement so impressive. As demand continues to rise for AI, XR and video uploads, exceptional uplink performance will become essential,” said Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia. “Our partnership with T-Mobile keeps growing stronger, fueling innovation, shaping the network of the future and delivering extraordinary experiences to T-Mobile’s customers.”

T-Mobile used 100MHz of TDD spectrum (n41) and 35MHz of FDD spectrum (n25) in its live network demonstration to achieve the record-breaking 550 Mbps total speed. The test was conducted using a MediaTek smartphone flagship test device with an integrated M90 modem.

“This groundbreaking 550 Mbps uplink speed achievement, using 5G Advanced features, is a thrilling example of the innovation that can take place when we work together,” said HC Hwang, general manager of wireless communication system and partnership at MediaTek. “This milestone, a result of collaboration with T-Mobile, marks a significant leap forward for immersive VR and AR experiences, enabling creators and consumers to seamlessly interact, stream and share content with unparalleled real-time responsiveness.”

T-Mobile set a record of 275 Mbps in 2022, breaking it with 345 Mbps in early 2024 using Release 16 UL Tx Switching, and this year, surpassing 500 Mbps with Release 17.