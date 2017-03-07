Verizon Exec: ‘Meaningful’ 5G Deployments to Start in 2018

NEW YORK—Verizon’s move to 5G will begin in earnest in 2018 according to a top company exec. As Verizon moves forward with field of trials of “pre-commercial” fixed wireless 5G technology, the company is eyeing to be among the first to offer a meaningful commercial deployment of 5G, starting with fixed applications before involving mobility as part of a second stage.

