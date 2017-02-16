Ericsson Launches 5G Core System

STOCKHOLM—With new data-heavy technologies like virtual and augmented reality coming into the market, Ericsson has created a 5G network to better handle the move to these next-gen technologies. Ericsson’s 5G Core System combines the core, radio and transport portfolios with digital support systems, transformation services and security.

The 5G Core System is based on network slices, which allows operators to provide dedicated virtual networks with functionality specific to the service or customer over a common network. As a result, Ericsson has added to its 5G core system and applications, including federated network slices for 5G roaming; network slice management to automate the setup of service connections; 5G policy and user data for network slices; distributed cloud to facilitate short latency applications; and 5G transformation services for migration of the network and operation from legacy to 5G core.

Ericsson recently demonstrated a 5G trial network that was built with Deutsche Telekom and SK Telecom that featured network slices available in the other operator’s footprint.

Other technology that is being incorporated into the 5G platform includes Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networking (SDN). These will be used for networking and programmability and automation to the networks. Meanwhile, Ericsson’s current portfolio of user data management, evolved packet core and IP multimedia subsystem is put in the cloud to support new user cases.

For radio and transport, Ericsson now features mid-band and high-band 5G New Radio (NR) radios. This creates radios available for all frequency ranges, allowing for 5G communications globally, per Ericsson. The 5G radio portfolio will support the new standardized 5G fronthaul interface, eCPRI.

To ensure transport, Ericsson has introduced optimized transport technology, like a Mini-Link that enables speeds of 10 Gbps and rail-mounted fronthaul and router products. LTE networks and 1 Gbps LTE solutions will also be available for delivering 5G on the road.

Ericsson sees 5G technology as a key area of growth in the coming years, predicting that by 2026 there will be a $582 billion global market utilizing 5G technology for industry digitalization.