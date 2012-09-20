FCC to implement PCAST recommendation for 3.5GHz band

On Sept. 17, FCC chairman Julius Genachowski announced that that agency would implement a key recommendation of a recent report from the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology to authorize small cell use in the 3.5GHz band by year’s end.

According to the FCC, freeing up spectrum in the band will add 100MHz to the nation’s wireless broadband networks.

“This action will represent a major innovation in spectrum policy that will in turn enable innovations in wireless applications throughout the economy, including energy, healthcare, education, and other uses yet to be discovered,” said Genachowski, in a statement released on the commission’s website.