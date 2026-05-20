Meteo Consult and La Chaîne Météo Select Actus Digital for Broadcast Compliance and Archiving Workflows

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Actus Digital has announced that Meteo Consult has successfully deployed the Actus Digital solution for its television network, La Chaîne Météo.

Actus Digital is a LiveU company, and a leading provider of intelligent media monitoring and broadcast compliance platforms.

Meteo Consult is the private meteorological company in France and is part of the Figaro Group. It manages several services, including La Chaîne Météo, broadcast 24/7 on Canal+, multiple websites (lachainemeteo.com, meteoconsult.com, nautisme.com), numerous mobile applications (iOS and Android), as well as an interactive voice service.

Running a continuously updated 24/7 broadcast with a highly streamlined technical and on-air team, La Chaîne Météo required a reliable, automated solution to replace its legacy 15-year-old standard-definition system.

The newly deployed Actus platform has been seamlessly integrated into the network's Active Directory to securely connect with internal servers, and utilizes APIs for automated media extractions.

With the Actus Digital platform now operational, La Chaîne Météo will effortlessly fulfill its mandatory compliance recording requirements. Furthermore, the platform provides a critical new archiving capability for the network, generating a concatenated archive that automatically stores full news bulletins each time the edition is updated throughout the day.

"As a small, multi-skilled team managing a channel with continuously updated content seven days a week, we need reliable, automated systems that run smoothly behind the scenes,” explained Frank Jamois, head of TV Production at Meteo Consult. “Actus Digital perfectly answered our need to modernize our aging 15-year-old infrastructure. It provides us with a robust solution not only for mandatory compliance recording but also for the automatic archiving of our daily news bulletins, which we previously did not have."

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Ariel Shukroun, Sales Director at Actus Digital added that “the Actus Intelligent Monitoring Platform is designed to go beyond basic compliance, giving lean production teams the automation, API integration, and reliability they need to focus on content creation rather than technical troubleshooting. We look forward to supporting La Chaîne Météo for years to come."