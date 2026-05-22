Gray Media Names New Station General Managers

ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced the appointment of new general managers in Louisville, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana.

Jay Hiett has been named general manager of WDRB, WAVE, and WBKI in Louisville, Kentucky, and Jamie Bremer has been appointed general manager of WFIE, the NBC affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, effective immediately.

Hiett is a veteran broadcast executive with more than 25 years of experience driving station performance across news, sales, digital platforms, and audience development. He most recently served as general manager of WFIE (14NEWS), the NBC affiliate serving Evansville, Indiana. Under his leadership, the station maintained a strong market presence while advancing growth across ratings, revenue, digital platforms, and audience engagement.

Hiett joined WFIE as General Sales Manager in 2010 and has served as the station’s General Manager since 2015. Prior to WFIE, he held leadership roles at WTVW (FOX) in Evansville from 1999 to 2010 and at KARD (FOX) in Monroe, Louisiana from 1997 to 1999. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his focus on strategic revenue growth, cross-department collaboration, and innovative approaches to local news and community outreach.

Originally from Paducah, Jay earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Western Kentucky University.

Bremer replaces Hiett as the general manager of WFIE. She is a 13-year veteran of WFIE who has served in a variety of roles across the station. She began her career at WFIE as a Media Executive before transitioning into sales leadership, most recently serving as Director of Sales. She is known as a driving force behind new local direct and digital revenue for the station, bringing a strong focus on strategic partnerships, market development, and client success.

Bremer is also known for fostering long-term connections within both the business community and the station team. She serves as President of the board of Tristate Senior Wishes, a local nonprofit, and coaches several area soccer teams. Bremer is a graduate of Oakland City University.