Guide to MXL Is Now Available
Learn about how the evolution and development of this new framework will impact the future of IP-based media production.
MXL (aka Media eXchange Layer) is an exciting new architecture designed to promote and enhance interoperability and efficiency within software-defined media production workflows. In this new free guide from the editors of TV Tech and TVBEurope, learn about how the evolution and development of this new framework will impact the future of IP-based media production.
Download the Guide here.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.