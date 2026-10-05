Fox First Run Taps LTN and XR for Live Daytime TV Syndication

ATLANTA—Fox First Run produces and distributes syndicated programming for stations nationwide. With “25 Words or Less,” hosted by Meredith Vieira, we saw an opportunity to make a familiar daytime game show even more engaging and give viewers a more meaningful, active role in the program.

Beyond reaching our affiliate station partners, we also wanted to meet audiences wherever they are, delivering the same experience across Xumo Play and YouTube to allow people to watch and participate on the platforms they use every day.

During this past May, we ran a live syndication initiative for “25 Words or Less LIVE,” originating from Parlay Studios in Jersey City, N.J. During the run, we produced more than 38 live broadcasts, with two editions each weekday delivered to 18 stations across major U.S. markets, including many Fox owned-and-operated stations.

Live Syndication Workflow

Live syndication has very different operational requirements from distributing prerecorded programming because every station must receive the program at the right time and be ready to take it live. The workflow also needs to accommodate the requirements of different markets and platforms without disrupting the viewer experience.

Latency was one of our main challenges because audiences receive programming through several delivery routes, each with different characteristics. For a live show built around audience participation, the broadcast and streaming experiences need to remain in sync so viewers can respond collectively to what is happening on screen.

We worked with XR (Extreme Reach) and LTN to build the workflow for this run. XR managed the show’s distribution through its cloud-based syndication platform, while LTN connected the production facility with participating stations through managed IP transport and master control services. The stations themselves were equally important to the project—taking a live syndicated show in the middle of the day requires an expert staff and operational capacity at the local level.

Going live allowed us to build interaction directly into the program rather than treating it as a separate digital activity. Working with Tagboard, we incorporated live comments, gameplay and direct audience participation while the show was on air. Our “Super Fan” initiative helped viewers build a closer connection with the program, while live games offered prizes created specifically for the audience. Through the “Big Bet Challenge,” viewers could use virtual coins to predict the outcome of the game, while fans could chat live with Meredith during the broadcast. Viewers could respond to the action and participate as it happened, while stations supported the experience through social media and local promotions.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

These efforts paid off. Stations and viewers loved it. We had incredibly positive feedback on the one-hour live editions, which increased awareness and encouraged loyalty by giving audiences more reasons to return and participate. That connection is increasingly valuable as viewing habits continue to spread across broadcast and digital platforms. It keeps audiences coming back.

Power of People

Live viewer participation with syndicated programming isn’t new. For decades, audiences have called in to weigh in on live programming, but participation was often limited by busy phone lines and tape delays. This project demonstrated how modern, cloud-enabled distribution can support live, interactive programming with the reliability national television requires.

The four-week run also showed us the power of people, and that technology cannot solve every challenge on its own. A national model depends on stations having the staff and operational capacity to take a live program during the day. Wider adoption of these kinds of live initiatives will require an approach that works for affiliates with different resources, particularly those in smaller markets.

This was the type of innovation we enjoy most at Fox First Run—using creativity and future-ready technologies to help engage viewers in meaningful ways. We’ll continue exploring live and interactive programming where it fits the format and station requirements. Live always has been, and will remain, a huge differentiator in broadcast.

More information is available on the LTN Global website.