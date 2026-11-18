NAB personnel, along with a Dominion Energy engineer, inspect the BPS equipment installation being trialed at one of the utility company’s substations.

WASHINGTON—Merkhet Solutions today said Broadcast Positioning System (BPS) timing performed comparably to GPS during a 45-day trial of the ATSC 3.0-transmitted service at a live Dominion Energy substation.

For the trial, BPS supplied GPS-independent time traceable to UTC (NIST) to the substation’s fault-recording system with accuracy comparable to GPS. The substation received BPS transmissions from two television stations with accuracy that was more than an order of magnitude better than Dominion Energy’s requirement.

Utilities rely on precision time to align grid measurements, locate transmission-line faults and reconstruct system events. At most substations, that time comes solely from GPS, where signals arrive weak and can be jammed, spoofed or disrupted by solar storms. The trial evaluated whether BPS, delivered over existing ATSC 3.0 broadcast towers, could serve as a persistent alternative source of time.

Merkhet Solutions set up two BPS transmissions to deliver time to the substation. The transmission from WHUT in Washington, D.C., was representative of a typical signal path of 18.5 miles (30 kilometers). WNUV in Baltimore was 54.5 miles (88 kilometers) away and represented a deliberately stressed path.

Dominion Energy’s own fault-recording data showed synchrophasor readings timed by BPS matching those from a GPS-timed substation at the other end of the same 500-kV line.

“Having an accurate and resilient source of time in the substation is important to Dominion Energy's core value of reliability,” Collin Gray, engineer, fault analysis at Dominion Energy, said.

“We use time synchronization to analyze system events, align data across the grid, and provide transmission line fault locations to expedite restoration efforts,” Gray said. “The importance of dependable time synchronization is only increasing with technologies like synchrophasors and IEC-61850 digital substations. Historically, GPS has been the sole source of this time signal. During this pilot project, Broadcast Positioning System (BPS) proved to be an accurate terrestrial alternative to GPS timing.”

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Merkhet Solutions installed BPS and its own monitoring equipment at the substation without interrupting operations. The BPS receivers were seamlessly integrated into existing equipment and fed an IRIG-B signal directly into Dominion Energy’s digital fault recorder. Merkhet Solutions and Dominion Energy each collected and analyzed their own measurements independently.

The trial builds on a 2025 peer-reviewed paper from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), presented at the Institute of Navigation International Technical Meeting, which concluded that BPS time transfer is “comparable to or better than GNSS” and a “viable complementary PNT solution.”

“Critical Infrastructure operators like Dominion Energy need a persistent alternate source of time they can rely on, and seeing it work at a live substation is an undeniable proof point,” said Merkhet Solutions CEO Sam Matheny. “We’re delighted that BPS exceeded Dominion Energy’s requirement and demonstrated the viability of BPS using existing broadcast infrastructure and licensed spectrum.”

More information is available on the Merkhet Solutions website.