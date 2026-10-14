Cerberus Tech to Debut Livelink Studio Cloud-Based 'Pay As You Go' Live Production Platform at 2026 NAB Show NY

SOUTHAMPTON, England—Cerberus Tech has introduced Livelink Studio, an integrated cloud production and master control environment that delivers redundant, broadcast-grade live production engines.

Use cases include tailoring world feeds for international markets, applying data-driven graphics in multiple languages, launching event-based channels, standing up disaster-recovery playout and cloud overflow for existing facilities and elevating everyday productions without adding complexity.

Built on the Livelink control plane for live broadcast and the Matrox ORIGIN asynchronous media framework, Livelink Studio provides intuitive control surfaces for broadcast-quality production engines with frame-accurate switching, audio-video synchronization, low latency, uncompressed transport and built-in scalability and redundancy. Rather than keeping production hardware on standby, stitching together separate tools for each event or building an entire orchestration platform of their own, broadcasters can employ Livelink Studio to launch a complete production on demand, shut it down cleanly when the show ends and rapidly relaunch that same production for subsequent live events within a pay-as-you-go model, Cerberus Tech said.

Switching, audio and graphics are handled natively within Livelink Studio control surfaces. Live program and preview monitoring comes with cut, auto, mix, dip and wipe transition controls; audio includes native mixing, per-channel fader control, VU metering, full digital signal processing and lip-sync adjustment. Graphics support overlays, lower thirds, tickers and downstream keying with automation that can pull live data feeds directly into on-air graphics.

The tools can be run by a single operator from one screen or split across team members—working remotely or on site—with dedicated views and controls for different roles. Full API control plus support for external panels let operators work the way they prefer.

Livelink Studio adds vital elements including an integrated multiviewer, a media library with local and Amazon S3 storage and recording, routing, salvos, test-signal generation and project format management for day-to-day operation. It also provides real-time SRT telemetry, stream diagnostics and Grafana integration for visibility into every feed, as well as operator control locking and guarded deletion to protect against accidental on-air disruption. Native Livelink and SRT ingest come with automated workflow provisioning. Support for NDI inputs means Livelink Studio fits into existing workflows instead of replacing them.

Livelink Studio can run as a standalone module or alongside contribution and distribution as a seamless part of a broader Livelink implementation.

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Cerberus Tech and Matrox Video will be at SVG TranSPORT and NAB Show New York highlighting Livelink Studio, powered by Matrox ORIGIN.

See Cerberus Tech in Matrox’s NAB Show New York booth, Booth 827.

More information is available on the Cerberus Tech and Matrox websites.