How TV Globo Uses StreamScope to Assess TV 3.0 Service Quality

We deployed StreamScope XM software in Brasília, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where Globo is conducting experimental TV 3.0 broadcasts

RIO DE JANEIRO—TV Globo is a Brazilian free-to-air television channel owned by Globo, the largest communications company in Latin America. Brazil’s TV 3.0 initiative reached an important milestone in 2026 as broadcasters expanded experimental deployments and continued preparing for future commercial service. As we conduct TV 3.0 trials, we are working to ensure that our next-generation television services provide exceptional quality, reliability and enhanced viewing experiences enabled by the new standard.

When we provided coverage of the world’s largest soccer tournament earlier this year, maintaining on-air quality and reliability was critical. Because our experimental TV 3.0 services spanned multiple cities, we needed a service quality assurance solution that could analyze signals at several points in the broadcast chain, provide our engineering team with real-time visibility and help us quickly identify delivery or reception issues.

Creating a Foundation

During the evaluation process, we used StreamScope XM Analyzer software to evaluate our TV 3.0 services and recognized the platform’s value. StreamScope XM provides deeper visibility into the new signaling, protocols, and service layers introduced by TV 3.0, making it invaluable.

We deployed StreamScope XM software in Brasília, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro, where Globo is conducting experimental TV 3.0 broadcasts. We have used StreamScope XM as a laboratory tool and in our experimental field deployments. Although the broadcasts currently remain in the trial phase, StreamScope XM is also designed to support production environments. Its robustness, extensive feature set and ability to provide detailed visibility into the TV 3.0 service have made it a critical element of our TV 3.0 platform.

Triveni Digital’s experience supporting ATSC 3.0 deployments in the U.S. also gave us confidence that its technology and team could support this important initiative.

At each location, StreamScope XM allows us to examine signals at key points in the delivery chain and drill down from the overall service-level view to the signaling, protocols and individual media streams. This consistent visibility across the three cities helps us confirm that trial services are operating as intended and identify issues that could affect the viewer experience.

StreamScope XM was extensively used during the deployment phase. It helped our engineering team verify that each implementation complied with DTV+ standards and evaluate different network configurations to determine the most suitable topology for the deployment.

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During live tournament coverage, StreamScope XM enabled TV Globo to continuously monitor the DTV+ ecosystem and work with our technology partners to investigate operational issues. In one instance, the platform helped us log and troubleshoot service bitrate anomalies that caused the available throughput in the physical layer pipe to be exceeded.

The resulting overflow caused transmitters to mute their outputs. Using the detailed information provided by StreamScope XM, we and our technology partners were able to isolate and correct the issues and then use the analyzer to verify that the corrections had resolved the problem.

Extending TV 3.0 Beyond Live Sports

The football tournament provided a demanding real-world environment in which to evaluate TV 3.0 performance. TV 3.0 also enables higher-quality video, immersive audio, interactive applications and new advertising experiences. StreamScope XM plays an important role in helping us analyze, monitor, and validate these services.

For TV Globo, these experimental deployments are an important step toward a more advanced television experience without compromising service quality. StreamScope XM allows us to analyze, monitor, and verify our experimental TV 3.0 services across multiple markets. That visibility gives us confidence during on-air testing and provides a strong foundation as Brazil prepares for the eventual commercial rollout of TV 3.0.

Our experimental operation to date has focused on the StreamScope XM Analyzer, but we are also interested in the enterprise-wide capabilities available. The ability to bring multiple analyzers and monitoring systems together on a centralized platform could provide a broader view of service performance across our network as the TV 3.0 rollout expands.

Our work in Brasília, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro is a critical step in that journey. Gaining real-time insight into service quality helps us refine our services during the current trials and prepare for the eventual commercial deployment of TV 3.0.

For more information, visit the Triveni Digital website.