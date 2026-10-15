BMG Unveils Media Command

WASHINGTON—Broadcast Management Group (BMG) has introduced Media Command, a private cloud broadcast platform integrating recording, media assset management (MAM), channel playout, archiving and compliance.

BMG operated Media Command 24/7 from its network operations center (NOC). The company’s clients subscribe to Media Command as part of their managed services contract.

Media Command is built on Time Addressable Media Store (TAMS), an open API originally developed at BBC R&D. Media is stored as short, addressable segments and referenced rather than copied, enabling teams to create clips and highlights for social media from a live event in near real time. Because editors work with time ranges rather than full copies, clients avoid the duplicate files that conventional workflows create for editing, archiving, proxy and distribution.

Most media organizations run six to 10 separate systems to record, store, search and play out their content. Each system requires its own vendor and support hours, and each one slows the next task. Conventional builds often add a separate deployment for every client, and those costs are passed on through vendor billing.

"We built Media Command because our clients should be spending their time on content, not infrastructure," said BMG CEO Todd Mason. "Running on our multitenant private cloud platform is how we keep quality high, efficiency optimized and costs down. We built the opposite of the conventional approach, and the savings land with our clients."

Media Command supports:

Multiformat ingest, including SMPTE ST 2110, SRT, RTMP, JPEG-XS and SDI facility feeds. Content is indexed upon arrival.

MAM functionality, including search, organize and access from anywhere. With Adobe Premiere and DaVinci Resolve plug-ins, users can edit as content is being recorded.

Direct-to-air playout with automation and monitoring, delivered via SRT, RTMP, JPEG-XS and MPEG-TS.

Archive storage for long-term retention of assets.

Compliance support, including as-run logs, SCTE-35 and SCTE-104 markers, missing content lists and compliance recording.

Security with single sign-on, role-based access control and detailed audit trail.

Media Command runs in the BMG Cloud Control Center, a private, purpose-built, multitenant broadcast cloud operated by BMG in facilities BMG owns. Capacity is secured and isolated for each client.

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More information is available on the company’s website.