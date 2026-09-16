KEET Deploys PMM Cloud

EUREKA, Calif.—Public broadcaster KEET has deployed the Public Media Management (PMM) Cloud and is now operating on the platform.

"We are excited about PMM Cloud," said Amy Stem-Faulk, station general manager. "This transition has modernized our operations and dramatically reduced the engineering burden on our internal team.

“PMM Cloud offers the best of both worlds — a fully managed, turnkey master control solution supported by the PMM NOC, while still allowing us to maintain local operational control whenever needed. It is exciting to see a station our size be able to access this level of technology and operational support in a cost-effective and sustainable way," Stem-Faulk added.

Built on the broadcast-grade cloud infrastructure and nationally distributed IP network of LTN Global, PMM Cloud combines PMM's lengthy experience managing master control operations for public media with technology that has a long track record supporting major media networks. PMM customizes the platform to address the operational workflows, technical requirements and budget considerations of public television stations, creating a fully managed, resilient and scalable cloud-based master control solution.

KEET’s transition from an aging, capital-intensive master control infrastructure to the cloud platform eliminated the need to replace equipment and reduced the number of systems requiring local maintenance, allowing station staff to focus more time on supporting KEET's mission and serving its local viewers and the community.

PMM Cloud provides geographically redundant infrastructure, integrated disaster recovery capabilities, 24/7/365 monitoring through PMM's Network Operations Center as well as LTN’s NOC and predictable operating costs.

KEET is also using comprehensive transmission monitoring, maintenance and infrastructure support services provided by Transmission Services Group, powered by HC Jeffries Tower Company (TSG), creating an integrated operational model that further streamlines station operations and supports long-term sustainability.

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"For more than 10 years, PMM has partnered with public media stations to provide reliable, mission-critical broadcast operations," said PMM CEO Marc Hand. "PMM Cloud represents the next evolution of those services, combining the operational expertise we've developed over the past decade with the flexibility and resiliency of cloud-based infrastructure. KEET's successful implementation demonstrates how stations can modernize operations, reduce technical complexity and lower long-term operating costs while continuing to deliver exceptional service to their communities."