Yamaha to introduce HD-SDI interface card at NAB

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will introduce a new broadcast interface card at NAB 2010, in Booth C1336. The MY8-SDI-ED card, scheduled for availability this spring, is compatible with all Yamaha digital mixing consoles and DME series digital mixing engines. The card offers from eight to 64 I/O channels, depending on the number of consoles and cards used, and provides input and output of HD-SDI embedded audio signals.

Featuring one HD/SD-SDI input, two HD/SD-SDI outputs (same signal) and one through output (reclocked), each MY8-SDI-ED card is able to de-embed up to two of the four audio groups (four channels per group for a total eight channels) multiplexed in an HD-SDI signal and can embed two audio groups into an HD/SD-SDI signal for output.

“Many broadcasters use both HD and SD format systems, so the MY8-SDI-ED card was designed to enable direct interface from either format when using Yamaha digital products,” said Marc Lopez, marketing manager for Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems.

As with all Yamaha MY series cards, the new MY8-SDI-ED card is designed for use in the optional I/O slots of the company’s digital mixers and mix engines and enables direct interface to EtherSound, CobraNet, AES/EBU, MADI, ADAT, Dante and other formats.