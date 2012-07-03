StarHub deploys Envivio 4Caster encoders, Muse software

Envivio has announced that the Envivio 4Caster encoders powered by Envivio Muse software have been deployed by StarHub for HDTV, OTT and mobile TV services. StarHub is the official broadcaster for UEFA EURO 2012 football in Singapore, and recently expanded its service offering to consumers around the country. The leading pay TV operator in Singapore, StarHub serves more than 544,000 TV households.

StarHub selected the Envivio systems because of their HDTV and multi-screen picture quality, low delay for broadcast services, good value and simple integration with the rest of the network infrastructure.

Envivio Muse encoding solutions support HD and SD, MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) and MPEG-2, as well as a variety of other formats and resolutions for delivery to any device, including traditional television, connected TVs, PCs, tablets, gaming devices and smartphones.