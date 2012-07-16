Snell to show TV Everywhere products at IBC2012

At IBC2012, Snell will highlight its TV Everywhere solutions, including ICE, Morpheus and Momentum.

ICE Channel-in-a-Box v3.0 now includes integrated 3D and 2D graphics and CG functionality with timeline editing control and the ability to populate fields from Morpheus automation schedule events, as well as external data sources. Complementing ICE's HD and SD simulcast capabilities, the addition of a delay server provides the ability to record the output of a channel for delayed playout services. ICE also offers variable-speed playout and audio processing.

The Morpheus multichannel playout automation system includes new user interfaces that make the system even easier to use and allow a single operator to monitor the highest number of playout channels. Morpheus v3.0 features full virtual machine support that facilitates lower space and power requirements while improving system resilience.

And finally, making its debut will be Momentum, a workflow automated media asset management system. Momentum is designed to deliver maximum control and flexibility to media and broadcast operators, enabling them to reduce operational costs by allocating resources more efficiently and making content more accessible.

In addition to its TV Everywhere solutions, Snell will showcase a range of live production and broadcast infrastructure products.