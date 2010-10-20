Ross Video partners with wTVision
Ross Video has formed a partnership with wTVision to provide turnkey graphics solutions based on the Ross Video XPression platform. WTVision is a multivendor platform player that integrates different graphic platforms and third-party technologies with its own solutions. As one of the main European on-air graphics players, wTVision’s market focus is sports.
