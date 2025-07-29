News-Press & Gazette Taps Rohde & Schwarz for Broadcast Upgrade

News-Press & Gazette is replacing its aging transmission infrastructure with a Rohde & Schwarz THU9evo liquid-cooled, high-power transmitter to enhance transmission efficiency, reliability, and reduce operating costs.

“Despite outputting twice the power of the transmitter it replaced, the THU9evo has actually reduced our power costs thanks to its improved efficiency and the overall savings from liquid cooling,” said James Crawford, Director of Engineering and Operations at NPG. “Our transmitter site is located on a mountain in the middle of a high desert tundra. It experiences outdoor temperatures ranging from over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer months, to sub-zero temperatures in the winter. Performance has remained rock-solid, providing our viewers with reliable access to news and information even in the most unforgiving weather events.”

Erik Balladares, Vice President of Sales, North America, Broadcast Distribution at Rohde & Schwarz, added, “We are excited to partner with News-Press & Gazette Co. and provide them with the THU9evo transmitter. Our solution directly addresses the challenges facing broadcasters today—the need for efficient, reliable, and high-performance transmission systems. We look forward to supporting NPG’s broadcast needs moving forward.”

NPG owns TV stations in 10 markets in the Midwest and western United States.