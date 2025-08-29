FCC Slightly Raises Regulatory Fees for TV Stations

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has adopted its FY 2025 Regulatory Fees Order that establishes the regulatory fee rates for the broadcast stations and other companies it regulates.

The order indicates that expected revenue from the digital television category, which includes broadcast stations and satellite TV, will hit $23,412,392 in FY 2025 from digital television, up about 2% from the $23,363,518 it collected in FY 2024.

The Order also indicates that the rates will be calculated at a $0.006674 assessment per population served for full power TV stations in FY 2025, up from $.006598 in FY 2024. This is however below the factor of $0.007799 used for FY 2023 .

For the LPTV/Class A/Translators and FM Trans/Boosters category, the FCC expects to collect less money in FY 25, about $1,512,500, down from $1,522,675 in FY 24.

The FCC uses regulatory fees from telcos, broadcast stations, cable TV operators and others to fund its operations.

A full breakdown of fees by station can be found in Appendix F in the Order here .