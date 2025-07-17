Vizrt Introduces Managed Services to Enable Customers to Focus on Storytelling

LONDON—Vizrt has introduced Managed Services, a way for its customers to focus on storytelling while the company handles the operational complexity behind the scenes.

Vizrt Managed Services supports broadcasters, live event producers and enterprises with dedicated assistance, operational proficiency and technology needed to meet these demands and connect with viewers, it said.

“In live production, you only get one shot to make an impact,” Vizrt CEO Rohit Nagarajan said. “With Vizrt Managed Services, we take care of the operational heavy lifting with our team of experts so our customers can focus on what moves the needle: creating standout content, reaching new audiences and driving real impact at scale.”

Vizrt Managed Services addresses five areas:

Application management services, which include proactive monitoring, maintenance and management of Vizrt and selected third-party systems.

Creative services, which cover design, creation and management of custom graphics, templates and visual assets that elevate brand identity and drive viewer engagement.

Sports and events operations, which include end-to-end support for sports and live event productions with on-site and remote services to help teams deliver seamless, broadcast-quality content.

Corporate communications, which combines broadcast-quality tools with complete production services for internal and external communications from concept development through delivery.

Private infrastructure cloud, which includes leasing on–premises high-performance hardware infrastructure through a flexible cost model.

During a recent rugby match broadcast by French broadcaster Canal+, Vizrt was behind the scenes managing creation and delivery of dynamic augmented reality (AR) graphics, the company said.

“At Canal+, we want to deliver the best coverage of live sports, and that includes unique visual elements that engage the fans watching from anywhere,” said Christophe Schatz, head of sports TV production, Canal+. “Collaborating again with Vizrt, now with Managed Services, we’re looking forward to exploring new ways to drive innovation in storytelling.”

More information is available on the company’s website.