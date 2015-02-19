Quantel Adds AES to Snell Vega Routers

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Quantel announced that the Snell Vega range of asymmetric routers now supports mixed video and AES audio routing as well as audio-only operation.



Any combination of video and audio signals can now be accommodated within the Vega chassis, including both unbalanced and balanced AES audio. All ports are bidirectional and are software-configurable to deliver any combination of inputs and outputs thanks to Vega’s asymmetric architecture. In addition, new audio-specific features have been added, including: support for mono and stereo routing; the ability to breakaway single channels from stereo pairs; mixed AES and Dolby E routing; and sample-rate conversion of asynchronous audio inputs.



A controller update enables new AES audio modules to be retrofitted to all existing Vega systems.



Vega routers are available with either 96 or 192 ports in any combination—one input and 191 outputs, for example. Vega’s asymmetric routing minimizes I/O port wastage, saving as much as 50 percent in space and cost compared with conventional systems, Quantel said. Control is via a browser-based plug-and-play GUI, complemented by hardware control panels and external control systems.



