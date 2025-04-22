PrimeTime Lighting Now Offers Variable White Lighting Fixtures

DALLAS—PrimeTime Lighting Systems has announced it is now offering studio lights in variable white temperatures. The VariWhite series LED luminaires feature variable white or bicolor temperatures tunable from 3200K to 5600K with a smooth transition to zero. PrimeTime manufactures lights for broadcast production, news stations, streaming video studios and for content creators.

Designed for professional broadcast studio grids for key light, fill, side, or backlight talent on chroma key or interview sets. “PrimeTime’s VariWhite makes talent look fantastic with a smooth and soft quality light, Lambertian distribution, long-throw, and a soft shadow wraparound, that outperform panel lights,” according to Glen Harn, PrimeTime CEO. “Our lights are used in television broadcast studios, sports and university news sets, broadcast worship services, distance learning and streaming video facilities.”

PrimeTime’s VariWhite includes RDM protocol for brightness and Kelvin temperature and are equipped with DMX512 and a digital display interface. The lights are manufactured in the USA with advanced design and engineering, energy-saving LED technology for cool and comfortable talent illumination.

PrimeTime builds a longer lasting professional-grade LED studio light and guarantees them for 5-years. Lights are developed with the highest engineering standards and are built to last. PrimeTime LEDs are designed and constructed with 100% passive cooling that enhances the longevity of its complete line of studio lights.