PHABRIX to feature new Rx 2000 range of T&M gear

PHABRIX will deliver the new Rx 2000 rack-mount range of production test and measurement equipment at IBC2011.

The Rx 2000 is a dual-screen 2U platform capable of accepting up to four modules providing eight simultaneous inputs if required. The Rx 2000 can accept different modules to support analysis, eye and jitter analysis, test pattern generation, Dolby, MADI and ASI options, providing broadcast engineers with a cost-effective centralized solution for broadcast T&M.

PHABRIX’s new rasterizers also will be on display. They offer features like optical support and full 1920x1080 screen output for instrumentation via HDMI or SDI. Both rasterizers have been designed to accept the same modules supporting the Rx 2000.

