Fujitsu releases ultra-low latency for H.264 encoders

Fujitsu Frontech North America has announced a new firmware release that dramatically improves end-to-end latency for its IP-9610, IP-900, and IP-920 HD/SD H.264 video encoders/decoders while delivering an exceptional picture quality at reduced bit rates.

Ideal for HD satellite newsgathering, broadcasting and IP streaming applications, Fujitsu's H.264 video encoders/decoders are now capable of operating at less than 99 milliseconds, ensuring a seamless interaction between talent, studio, and interviewees.

Leveraging high-performance H.264 video compression algorithms, Fujitsu encoders/decoders enable bandwidth-efficient, real-time transmission of digital media content over IP, DVB-ASI, and RF networks. The new ultra-low latency enhancement can be added to existing IP-9610, IP-900, and IP-920 H.264 video encoders/decoders, allowing users to realize the return on investment of previously purchased equipment while simultaneously adapting to new technology advancements.