Denmark’s NimbTV Unveils 4K OB Van

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—Nimb TV says it has unveiled the country’s first, and smallest, Ultra HD OB van. The unit is built around a number of Blackmagic Design’s Ultra HD products, including the ATEM Production Studio 4K and Blackmagic Audio Monitor. Housed in a three wheeler moped van, it can be positioned right at the heart of any live production.



Built with the help of AV specialist Stjernholm & Co, the OB van will be used for multi-cam 4K production in the Danish broadcast industry, big screen events and live concerts. It has already been booked for the “boot camp” section of the next season of Denmark’s version of “The X Factor,” which will use various locations across Copenhagen.



Nimb TV’s live production workflow includes the ATEM Production Studio 4K, which can handle SD, HD or 4K video sources from up to eight of the team’s own cameras, or their broadcast clients. The ATEM Production Studio 4K will be used with an ATEM 1 M/E Production Panel for hardware control.



The ATEM Production Studio 4K’s 6G-SDI and HDMI 4K video connections mean Nimb TV can handle 4K video sources via a single cable and each input includes a frame synchronizer allowing the use of non genlocked sources. There is also an HD down converted HD-SDI program output for when the switcher is operating in 4K formats, but a regular HD program feed is required.



The workflow also features a HyperDeck Studio Pro SSD recorder, while capture and playback is handled by Blackmagic’s UltraStudio 4K. The team has also installed a Blackmagic Audio Monitor, a rack mount extremely high quality audio monitoring solution with advanced 6G-SDI video for 4K video sources, to ensure high quality monitoring wherever the unit is in action.



