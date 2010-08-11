DAVID Systems to highlight trimedia collaboration at IBC2010

DAVID Systems will showcase new products at IBC2010 including new solutions for trimedia collaboration and crossplatform media management to improve collaboration and editorial workflows in radio, TV and rich media broadcast applications.

Demonstrations include an SOA-based media management system for broadcast production; low-res/high-res production with Final Cut Pro and DigaSystem, reducing complexity in rough news AV editing with DigaCut ST; and editorial collaboration with the next-generation DigaSystem. DAVID Systems also will demonstrate a new crossplatform solution with SharePoint integration and Windows Azure support to provide cloud computing and interoperability of all platforms and applications into a single, Web-based platform.

See DAVID Systems at IBC Stand 7.G34.