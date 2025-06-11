David Silverstein Joins Chyron as U.S. Sales Executive

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Digital broadcast titling and graphics systems provider Chyron has added David Silverstein as U.S. sales executive.

A multi-Emmy Award winning media professional, Silverstein most recently was national sales director for the Associated Press. His background includes work as a producer, executive producer and news director at several major-market television stations.

"I am excited about sharing Chyron innovations with the industry, and look forward to leveraging my hands-on industry experience to build relationships that are truly collaborative,” Silverstein said. “The Chyron news ecosystem, with CAMIO as its backbone, integrating everything from graphics to virtual sets, to video walls and even weather segments to the newsroom rundown, is very robust and efficient, and I am very familiar with it. The company’s strong partnerships with third-party vendors, resellers and clients is a great building block.”

Silverstein will focus on strengthening Chyron’s relationships with station groups, universities and others, the company said. His client roster will include legacy customers, new major broadcaster clients and emerging broadcasters, Chyron said,

"We are delighted to welcome David to our team," Chyron Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas Steve Papadakis said. "His background encompasses a lot of time in the newsroom and the control room. He knows the challenges. But he also has proven executive sales experience built on his ability to think strategically and help customers move forward. I am confident that he will be a benefit to Chyron, to his colleagues and to our customers."