Chyron adds graphics power to NewTek TriCaster production system

At CCW 2012 (Booth #916) Chyron http://www.chyron.comwill unveil its new ChyronIP, a real-time HD/SD 2D and 3D character and graphics generator specifically designed for the NewTek TriCaster‚ an integrated live production system. ChyronIP is a compact, lightweight system that provides producers with up to two HD or SD full-motion channels of Chyron graphics that stream directly into the TriCaster over a network connection.

Ideal for sports, news, entertainment, and any other live production, ChyronIP allows TriCaster users to employ the same high-impact graphics typically seen in premier sports and entertainment broadcasts. Because graphics data is delivered via a network connection, broadcasters can take advantage of ChyronIP for TriCaster without tying up any of the needed camera inputs that are critical to live production. ChyronIP allows users to leverage Chyron's award-winning Lyric PRO graphics application to create live, full-motion Chyron broadcast graphics, 3-D animations and transitions.