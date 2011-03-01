Camera support, robotics, virtual sets, batteries

ROBOTIC LINKS

Telecast Fiber Systems T-POV Robotic Links

Designed for robotic cameras; deliver the established functionality of the company's original HD/POV solutions; feature the option of Ethernet control; enclosed in small, ruggedized housings.

www.telecast-fiber.com

Booth: C8925

BATTERY

PAG L95eR

14.8V 6.5Ah lithium-ion broadcast battery has a maximum continuous output current rated at 7A; designed to communicate with the Red One camera's viewfinder data display, enabling the camera operator to monitor battery capacity while shooting; provides one hour and 15 minutes of continuous run time for the Red One camera alone.

www.paguk.com

Booth: C9921

HD PRODUCTION SYSTEM

Azzurro Systems Integration AzzurroCam Remote

A remotely operated version of the AzzurroCam HD production system; designed to give sports leagues and news networks the ability to manage multi-site interviews with coaches, players and analysts from one location; serves as a complete remote studio capable of controlling professional cameras, lighting and audio all through a single simple user interface.

www.azzurrosi.com

Booth: N1331

























TOUCH-CONTROL SYSTEM

Shotoku TR-T Touch Control System

New release enhances numerous areas of the system operation to meet the demands of customers seeking larger, more complex facility-wide installations; increasingly, large operations require ultimate flexibility to enable any control system in any location to rapidly reconfigure for control of cameras and studios in other physical locations; the TR-T system has always supported this functionality but now makes the task of reconfiguration even easier and quicker.

www.shotoku.tv

Booth: C8528

PAN/TILT HEAD

Telemetrics PT-RM-1

Features heavy-duty bearings and a belt drive system; allows motion through sequence of position or motion record playback; capable of various operating speeds,] including a velocity range of 0.005 degrees to 90 degrees per second and acceleration speed of 180 degrees per second; multiaxis control includes pan, tilt, zoom, focus, track, Televator, dolly, iris and master pedestal.

www.telemetricsinc.com

Booth: C9529