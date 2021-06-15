AWS Simplifies UHD Video Contribution with AWS Elemental Link UHD

SEATTLE—AWS announced the general availability of AWS Elemental Link UHD, a High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) encoding device that makes it simple and cost efficient to connect a live ultra-high definition (UHD) video source, like a camera or other video production equipment, to AWS Elemental MediaLive for video processing in the AWS Cloud, the company reported.

With Link UHD, users can seamlessly create high dynamic range (HDR) outputs, including HDR 10 and HLG, in MediaLive channels to ensure a high-quality picture for a range of streaming applications, including enterprise events, live sports and music.

AWS Elemental Link UHD offers high performance HEVC encoding for UHD (up to 2160p at 60 fps with 10 bit color depth) video feeds, in addition to the features included in the AWS Elemental Link HD encoder.

The Link UHD and Link HD devices ship fully configured to the user’s AWS account, simplifying the setup process.

They can be controlled and monitored remotely using the MediaLive console. Users simply connect the device to a power source, an IP network, and an SDI or HDMI video source, and the video is automatically accessible in the MediaLive console in less than a minute.

All AWS Elemental Link devices work with AWS Elemental MediaLive, part of AWS Media Services, a suite of cloud-based services that streamline video creation, transport, packaging, storage, monetization and delivery.