NBC observed its 100th anniversary over the weekend, marking Nov. 15, the day its radio network first signed on in 1926.

TV pioneer David Sarnoff, founder of the Radio Corporation of America (RCA), established the National Broadcasting Co., marking the nation’s first permanent radio network.

On April 30, 1939, NBC launched the first U.S. pubic electronic television broadcast, broadcasting President Franklin Delano Roosevelt from the World’s Fair in New York to homes nationwide.

Other firsts include the first World Series broadcast in 1947. That was also the year the longest running TV show, “Meet the Press,” was launched. NBC broadcast the first presidential inauguration in 1949 when an estimated 10 million viewers watched President Harry Truman get sworn in,

NBC also broadcast the first Super Bowl in January 1967.

In 1986, General Electric acquired RCA for $6.4 billion and shut down or sold much of RCA’s operations. NBC was acquired by Comcast in 2013.

NBC also announced Centennial Square, a seven-day celebration transforming Rockefeller Center from Dec. 4-10, highlighting popular characters and programming from the network’s past and present.

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Other milestones can be found here.