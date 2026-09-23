Spectrum News NECN Launches Across New England

STAMFORD, Conn.—Spectrum News has launched Spectrum News NECN, delivering hyper-local, community-based journalism to viewers across New England.

The network will feature reporting from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont and remains available to existing NECN distributors across the region.

Spectrum News NECN will expand availability to additional viewers in the coming months and will launch a morning show, anchored by veteran New England journalist Matt Reed, later this year. Reed will also be the network’s primary anchor beginning at launch.

“For the past 10 years, I’ve had the opportunity to wake up New Englanders and deliver the news they need to start their day,” said Reed. “I’ve covered stories that have been shaping our region, including nor’easters, the 2020 and 2024 New Hampshire primaries, duck parades for three Patriots Super Bowl wins, one Red Sox World Series and one Celtics NBA Championship. It’s an honor to help launch this next chapter with Spectrum News NECN, and I look forward to covering issues impacting all New Englanders today.”

Senior news director Teisha Parker leads the network, which is hiring staff throughout New England.

NECN initially launched in 1992. The rebranded 24/7 news network now features local headlines every 15 minutes and weather forecasts every 10 minutes on the 1s. Spectrum customers can also find Spectrum News NECN through the Spectrum News App on mobile, Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple TV.

Spectrum News has continued to expand its reach in recent years, launching multiple local linear TV news networks across the country; the Spectrum News+ streaming news network; the Spanish-language Spectrum Noticias news network; and mobile and connected TV apps with more than 9 million combined downloads.

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