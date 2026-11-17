KAWASAKI, Japan—Media transport and networking supplier Media Links has joined the Kairos Alliance Partner program for Panasonic’s Kairos IT/IP live video-roduction platform.

The companies have completed interoperability testing between the Media Links Xscend IP media platform and Kairos. The combination brings together Xscend’s multichannel, multistandard SDI/IP gateway capabilities and KAIROS’ video processing across resolutions and formats, with support for reliable, low-latency production in studios and production control rooms, they said.

Together, the platforms allow broadcasters to handle a mix of SDI and IP signals in the same production environment to support a phased transition to IP, the companies said.

The Kairos Alliance Partner program brings together manufacturers and technology providers whose products complement Panasonic’s live production platform. Kairos’ open architecture supports integration with third-party systems across the production workflow, Panasonic said.

Media Links also plans to explore further interoperability testing using JPEG XS low-latency, high-quality video compression. This work will focus on improving efficiency within broadcast facilities and supporting future remote production workflows.

More information about Panasonic and Media Links is available online.