Spectrum Reach Expands Operations in N.Y.

NEW YORK—Charter’s advertising business Spectrum Reach has announced a major expansion of its operations with plans to provide many of the products and services of New York Interconnect (NYI), which will cease operations on September 28, 2026.

NYI is an advanced advertising joint venture that allows marketers to seamlessly purchase TV and digital ad space across multiple Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (MVPDs) in the New York Designated Market Area (DMA).

“We are further strengthening Spectrum Reach and New York Interconnect to create even more value for brands and agencies looking to connect with audiences at scale in New York,” said Jason Brown, executive vice president, Spectrum Reach. “We are strengthening our market-leading capabilities, local insight and advanced advertising solutions to better serve our clients in one of the most dynamic and influential markets in the country.”

Spectrum Reach reported that the expansion will streamline operations, reducing handoffs and backend execution steps for a more seamless advertising experience while bringing together its advanced advertising capabilities and scale with NYI’s local market strength.

The company also said that later this year, certain members of the NYI team will join Spectrum Reach, creating one unified team focused on supporting advertisers, agencies and marketing partners with seamless service and more powerful media solutions.

More information about Spectrum Reach is available at www.spectrumreach.com .