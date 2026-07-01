Brittney Boston Joins Gravity Media USA as Head, Business Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Gravity Media USA, a provider of production, content and media services and facilities, has hired Brittney Boston as head of business development.

Based in Nashville, Boston’s charge is to lead its business development strategy and drive revenue growth across its RF and wireless solutions, production flypack services and production and managed services offerings, the company said. She’ll work closely with Gravity Media USA’s leadership team to focus on strengthening customer partnerships and developing new opportunities across the region, Gravity Media said.

“The opportunity to join the team at such an exciting stage of growth is incredibly exciting,” Boston said. “I'm looking forward to working with talented teams across the business to build new partnerships, expand our client base and help drive the next phase of growth for Gravity Media USA.”

Prior to Gravity, Boston had founded and operated a successful consultancy serving major record labels, production companies and Fortune 500 brands, the company said. She brings 13 years of experience on such major events as the Grammy Awards, Oscars and Emmy Awards, as well as with the National Basketball Association’s Los Angeles Clippers.

“Brittney joins Gravity Media as we continue to expand our U.S. operations and invest in the growing demand for RF, specialist cameras and live production services,” Nathan Spencer, managing director of Gravity Media USA, said. “Her extensive experience across sports and entertainment, along with her strong commercial track record, will be instrumental in strengthening customer partnerships and driving the next phase of the business’ growth.”

Gravity Media is a media services, facilities, production and content company that delivers end-to-end media services and solutions to broadcasters, rightsholders and production houses in 37 locations across 10 countries, including such highly watched events as the UEFA Euro Championships, Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, Formula E, Tour de France and the U.S. Open, as well as programs such as “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” and “I Kissed a Boy.”