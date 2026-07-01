Brittney Boston Joins Gravity Media USA as Head, Business Development
Will focus on strengthening Nashville-based media services firm’s customer partnerships
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Gravity Media USA, a provider of production, content and media services and facilities, has hired Brittney Boston as head of business development.
Based in Nashville, Boston’s charge is to lead its business development strategy and drive revenue growth across its RF and wireless solutions, production flypack services and production and managed services offerings, the company said. She’ll work closely with Gravity Media USA’s leadership team to focus on strengthening customer partnerships and developing new opportunities across the region, Gravity Media said.
“The opportunity to join the team at such an exciting stage of growth is incredibly exciting,” Boston said. “I'm looking forward to working with talented teams across the business to build new partnerships, expand our client base and help drive the next phase of growth for Gravity Media USA.”
Prior to Gravity, Boston had founded and operated a successful consultancy serving major record labels, production companies and Fortune 500 brands, the company said. She brings 13 years of experience on such major events as the Grammy Awards, Oscars and Emmy Awards, as well as with the National Basketball Association’s Los Angeles Clippers.
“Brittney joins Gravity Media as we continue to expand our U.S. operations and invest in the growing demand for RF, specialist cameras and live production services,” Nathan Spencer, managing director of Gravity Media USA, said. “Her extensive experience across sports and entertainment, along with her strong commercial track record, will be instrumental in strengthening customer partnerships and driving the next phase of the business’ growth.”
Gravity Media is a media services, facilities, production and content company that delivers end-to-end media services and solutions to broadcasters, rightsholders and production houses in 37 locations across 10 countries, including such highly watched events as the UEFA Euro Championships, Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, Formula E, Tour de France and the U.S. Open, as well as programs such as “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” and “I Kissed a Boy.”
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Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.