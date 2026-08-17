Sinclair Taps Carol Kellum to Head Nebraska Stations

BALTIMORE—Carol Kellum was named vice president and general manager of Sinclair-owned KPTM Omaha, a Fox affiliate, and KHGI-KFXL Lincoln-Hastings-Kearny, Neb., an ABC-Fox duopoly.

Kellum had been general manager of KTVO Kirksville-Missouri-Ottumwa, Iowa, and KQHA Quincy, Ill.-Hannibal, Mo. Her move to Sinclair’s Nebraska operation represents a return to the company, which formerly owned KTVO and KQHA.

She replaces current VP and GM John Hannon, who will retire at the end of August.

“Carol is an experienced and accomplished broadcast leader with a strong understanding of local markets, station operations and the importance of serving viewers and advertisers across every platform,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of local media, Sinclair. “We are thrilled to welcome her back to Sinclair and know her leadership will be a tremendous asset to our teams in Omaha and Lincoln-Kearney. We also thank John for his years of dedicated service and leadership and wish him all the best in retirement.”

Kellum had been KTVO’s general manager for 11 years and also ran KQHA from 2008 to 2011 and again starting last September. Sinclair sold the two stations to Rincon Broadcasting Group last September.

“I’m excited to return to Sinclair,” Kellum said. “They are forward thinkers and understand the dynamic changes our industry is experiencing and will continue to experience. I look forward to working with the talented teams at KPTM, KHGI and KFXL and building on their strong commitment to the communities they serve.”