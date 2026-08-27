FCC Exempts Public Access Channels from Closed Captioning
The changes for PEG channels must be approved by the OMB and published in the Federal Register before going into effect
WASHINGTON—The FCC adopted a Report and Order amending rules around captioning registration and certification requirements. Under the new rules, video programmers do not need to register and certify to the captioning rules if they provide programs only to public, educational, and governmental access (PEG) channels that are exempt from captioning requirements.
Additionally, if a non-broadcast network certifies that all of its programming is either exempt from or in compliance with the captioning rules, that network’s individual video programmers do not need to register and certify to the captioning rules.
The regulator stressed that the changes will not do not go into effect right away. First, the Office of Management and Budget must complete its review of these changes. After that, the changes must be published in the Federal Register.
Once those steps are finished, the FCC will issue a Public Notice announcing the effective date of these changes.
The Report and Order is available here.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.