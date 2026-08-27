FCC Exempts Public Access Channels from Closed Captioning

WASHINGTON—The FCC adopted a Report and Order amending rules around captioning registration and certification requirements. Under the new rules, video programmers do not need to register and certify to the captioning rules if they provide programs only to public, educational, and governmental access (PEG) channels that are exempt from captioning requirements.

Additionally, if a non-broadcast network certifies that all of its programming is either exempt from or in compliance with the captioning rules, that network’s individual video programmers do not need to register and certify to the captioning rules.

The regulator stressed that the changes will not do not go into effect right away. First, the Office of Management and Budget must complete its review of these changes. After that, the changes must be published in the Federal Register.

Once those steps are finished, the FCC will issue a Public Notice announcing the effective date of these changes.

The Report and Order is available here .