Alyson Stewart Joins Zixi as Senior Director, Sales

WALTHAM, Mass.—Alyson Stewart has joined IP video transport software provider Zixi as senior director, sales.

In her new role, Stewart will be tasked with driving direct sales and partnerships with broadcasters, media companies and other enterprise clients in the media and entertainment industry. She’ll be responsible for growing new business across Zixi’s direct sales channel, strengthening go-to-market partnerships and supporting customers in their transition of live video workflows to IP-based delivery, the company said.

She joins Zixi from Hydrolix, where she helped establish that company’s enterprise direct sales and partner go-to-market functions.

“Alyson brings exactly the kind of experience and relationships we need as we scale our direct sales and partner motion,” Zixi CEO Marc Aldlrich said. “She has spent her career entrenched in the worlds of media and technology, and her deep understanding of both the programming and operational sides of this business will be a real asset to our customers and our team. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Alyson before, and I know firsthand the value she brings.”

A 20-year industry veteran, Stewart worked for five years in the Media, Entertainment, Games & Sports business at Amazon Web Services (AWS) before Hydrolix. She was also senior VP, global sales, strategy and operations at Gravitas Ventures, an independent film distributor; senior VP of sales for Mediamorph, a media-rights management firm; and worked for 13 years as a sales executive at VOD content services provider Vubiquity, as well as at Starz, The Weather Channel and Turner Broadcasting System.

“I’ve long admired the strength of the Zixi platform and the role it plays in live media workflows,” Stewart said. “I’m excited to join the team and help our customers navigate the shift to IP-based video delivery.”