Comcast Advertising Adds Purchasing Data from Affinity Solutions

NEW YORK—Comcast Advertising has announced a deal with Affinity Solutions, a provider of consumer purchasing insights and analytics that will see Affinity’s transaction data integrated into LENS, the AI-powered audience discovery engine that is a key part of Comcast Advertising’s Outcomes+ solution.

The addition of the Affinity data will help advertisers find untapped audiences, optimize spend toward incremental reach and measure campaign performance based on real consumer purchases.

“Advertisers increasingly want to plan and buy media based on real consumer purchase behavior, not proxy metrics like clicks,” said Dawn Lee Williamson, chief revenue officer, media solutions, Comcast Advertising. “As the performance engine for TV, Comcast Advertising helps brands apply those insights to identify untapped audiences, uncover incremental opportunities and connect TV exposure across traditional, streaming and addressable TV to real business outcomes. By bringing Affinity’s purchase data into our already rich first-party data environment, we’re making that capability even stronger.”

By combining viewership data from over 30 million Comcast households in a privacy-centric manner with Affinity’s transaction-level dataset spanning more than 100 million consumers across thousands of brands and merchant categories, Comcast said that advertisers will be able to identify and reach high-value audiences on demand based on real purchase behavior. This ensures campaigns are delivered to the consumers most likely to drive business outcomes.

More specifically the integration will allow advertisers to:

By building audiences off verified credit and debit card spending, not modeled behavior or intent signals, brands can target proven category buyers, reach competitor customers, re-engage lapsed purchasers, and reach high-value spenders with greater confidence.

The partnership also helps advertisers close the loop by measuring the same target audience identified through Affinity’s purchase insights. By linking ad exposure through Comcast’s household data to post-campaign purchase activity in Affinity’s transaction database, brands get direct proof of business impact across in-store and online sales.

The combined dataset also helps advertisers identify where incremental audiences exist across Comcast’s traditional TV and streaming inventory, so budgets can be directed toward the channels and dayparts that drive genuine reach expansion instead of duplicated exposure.

“This partnership brings our consumer purchase insights directly into premium TV, proving that transaction data is just as powerful in television as it is in digital and retail media,” said Damian Garbaccio, chief commercial and marketing officer at Affinity Solutions. “Together with Comcast Advertising, we’re giving marketers a stronger way to find the right audiences, activate against real purchase behavior and measure the business impact that matters most.”