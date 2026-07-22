Scripps Unites TV Operations Under Dean Littleton’s Leadership

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has promoted Dean Littleton to president of media, combining leadership of the company’s enterprise television and broadcast operations under Littleton in a newly created role for the company.

In the new post, Littleton will oversee Scripps’ complete television business: its local media portfolio of approximately 60 TV stations, its national Scripps Networks division, which includes ION and the company’s portfolio of multicast and digital networks and Scripps News, the company’s 24/7 national streaming news service.

Littleton previously served as executive vice president of media broadcast operations and senior vice president of local media after joining Scripps in 2017 as general manager of KMGH Denver7 and KCDO The Spot – Scripps’ ABC affiliate and independent TV stations in Denver.

“Dean has been instrumental in driving operational excellence across our local media platform while creating a more durable and sustainable business model for local journalism,” said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson. “As Scripps executes its transformation plan, Dean is the right mission-focused leader to ensure our media businesses operate with the speed, creativity and growth mindset that will create lasting value for the audiences, advertisers, employees and shareholders we serve.”

Before joining Scripps, Littleton held leadership roles at local television stations in Knoxville and Denver, including general manager at WATE-TV and general sales manager positions at WVLT-TV, KUSA-TV and WBIR-TV. He began his career as a news photographer and editor.

“Scripps has built one of the most powerful video distribution platforms in the country, and we have a strong opportunity to steer the evolution of video-led media by staying focused on what matters most – connecting communities across the country with essential news, weather, sports and entertainment from brands they trust,” said Littleton. “I’m honored to lead our talented teams who are dedicated to our mission of creating connection for audiences across every platform, and I’m committed to building on the strong foundation we’ve established to drive growth and innovation across our local and national brands.”

Littleton serves as immediate past chair of the ABC Affiliate Board of Governors and the Colorado Broadcasters Association. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He will be based in Cincinnati.