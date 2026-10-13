Rise AV Launches North American Mentoring Council

LONDON—Rise AV, a global nonprofit group dedicated to attracting, supporting and retaining women employees in the pro AV industry, has launched its North American Regional Council.

The appointments mark the next step in its global expansion effort, the group said. That drive, made possible with the help of global partners QSC and Neat, will allow Rise AV to deliver the mentoring program to North American participants free of charge, it said.

“Having been personally involved with Rise AV as a mentor on its Mentoring Program and a Jedi on its Elevate management development program, I’ve seen first-hand the impact its work can have,” Wayne Mason, VP of EMEA, Neat, said. “We’re proud to now become a Rise AV partner and help support the launch into North America, bringing these opportunities to more women and helping to build a stronger, more inclusive AV industry.”

The North American Regional Council will bring together experienced professionals from across the AV industry to help Rise AV build its regional community, develop local partnerships and ensure its programs reflect market needs and realities, it said. Initial members include:

Gina Sansivero, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, AtlasIED (Council Chair)

Scott Josephson, Senior Support Consultant, Google

Siobhan Stewart, Account Manager, National Audio Visual

Steve Samson, President, Americas, Turtle AV

Jeremy Elsesser, President and CEO, Level 3 Audiovisual

Lainie Mataras, General Manager, Planar

Meg Sciarini, Worldwide Events & Experience, Apple

Noreen Esson, Client Success Manager, Diversified Canada

The announcement comes as Rise AV launches its first North America Mentoring Program, with applications opening in December and the six-month program beginning next May. Council members will support development of the mentoring program, help connect Rise AV with the regional industry, identify opportunities for events and professional development and contribute to the growth of a community that can continue beyond the six-month program, the organization said.

“I’ve spent my career watching talented women leave this industry because they didn't have the right person in their corner at the right moments,” said Gina Sansivero, the council’s chair. “Rise AV gives us a real structure to fix that—mentorship, skill, and a community that supports each other well after the program ends. I'm proud to help bring that to North America with a group of stellar council members.

“Research from the Anita Borg Institute found women in technology with mentors are 77% more likely to still be in the industry three years later,” she added. “That’s the kind of proof I wanted behind this program, and why I think it’s important to bring it to NA now.”

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Vanessa Tolisano, CTI, will also join Rise AV as North America program coordinator, supporting delivery and day-to-day coordination. She’ll report to Carla Maroussas, Rise AV’s global mentoring manager.

For more on the program or to apply, visit the Rise AV website.