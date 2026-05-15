Rise AV Launches Second Year of UK Elevate Program

LONDON—Following an outstanding inaugural year in 2025, Rise AV has announced the return of its flagship leadership initiative, Elevate.

The program aims to accelerate the progression of women into senior leadership roles across the AV industry.

Past delegates have described the program as “transformative, insightful and energising,” highlighting the unique combination of practical tools, expert guidance, and a powerful cross-industry network.

“Data from the delegates’ post-event survey showed that the 2025 program delivered transformative results, equipping participants with the tools, confidence, and networks needed to lead with authenticity and impact,” said Rachael Hamilton, Managing Director, Rise AV. “We continue tracking outcomes throughout the year to monitor the ongoing impact of the program. Delegates reported significant growth in leadership capability, increased confidence, and stronger career direction, while employers benefited from improved performance, engagement, and retention of high-potential talent. Elevate returns in 2026 with an enhanced program designed to deepen that impact.”

Building on the momentum and impact of its first cohort, the Rise AV Elevate program is a high-impact, six-week leadership development experience designed specifically for women already making their mark, those managing teams, stepping into leadership roles, or leading without having had access to structured support.

The program combines immersive in-person learning with practical, real-world application. Participants begin with two intensive in-person days before splitting into small Active Learning Sets, where they collaborate on real leadership challenges across topics including leading from strength, inspiring and motivating teams, delivering impactful feedback, navigating change and ambiguity, and building commercial awareness. Over six weeks, participants apply their learning in a dynamic, peer-led environment, culminating in a final in-person presentation to the wider cohort.

The UK-based program includes three in-person events, which form the foundation of the program and are not available remotely.

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The group stressed, however, that it welcomes applications from women outside the UK as long as they attend all three in-person sessions at their own expense.

A defining feature of Elevate is the role of the “Jedi”, experienced AV leaders who guide each group through the Active Learning process. Rather than providing answers, Jedis facilitate discussion, challenge thinking, and create the conditions for meaningful growth. Confirmed Jedis for this year include Daryl Clark (Workplace Vision), Gary Keene (University of the Arts), Joel Chimoindes (Konekt), Martine Dodwell-Bennett (Absen) and Danielle Myburgh, Pixel Global, each bringing deep industry experience and a shared commitment to developing future leaders.

Key dates for those interested in the program are:

Applications Open: 18 May

Applications Close: 17 July

Program Launch Call: 27 October

First In-Person Events: 4-5 November (Shure Rose Centre, London)

Active Learning Phase: 6 November – 8 December (online)

Final In-Person Event: 9 December (Neat London HQ, London)

Typically valued at £3,000 per delegate, the program is significantly subsidized thanks to the support of industry partners, ensuring wider access to high-quality leadership development across the AV sector.

To ensure accessibility across organizations of all sizes, the program is offered at a heavily subsidized rate:

£550 per delegate – Small Business. (Fewer than 50 employees OR annual revenue between £1 million and under £10 million).

£750 per delegate – Medium Business (Between 50 and 250 employees OR annual revenue between £10 million and £50 million).

£950 per delegate – Large Business. (Over 250 employees OR annual revenue exceeding £50 million).

Rise said that this heavily subsidized program is made possible thanks to the generous support of industry sponsors, whose commitment allows Rise AV to deliver meaningful development opportunities and drive positive change across the AV sector.

Rise AV extends its thanks to our Global Headline Partner, QSC; our UK Gold Sponsors, Audiologic, Diversified, Sennheiser and Yorktel-Kinly; our Silver Sponsors, Aura, AV User Group, Shure, Epson, Electrosonic, iiyama, Lightware, Northamber, GVAV, Midwich Group, Konekt; and our Bronze Sponsors, AtlasIED, LTSMG, Unicol, Uniguest, Peerless AV, Project AV, Hewshott, ProAV, Project Audio Visual, SM&W, and Woop Jobs!

“Elevate is more than a leadership program; it is a long-term investment in the future of the AV industry and a direct response to the skills crisis that is breaking the AV industry," Hamilton said. "By developing confident, capable women leaders, we are helping to strengthen leadership pipelines, improve business performance, and drive meaningful progress in diversity and inclusion across the sector."

Applications are now open, and individuals are welcome to nominate themselves or be nominated by their employer. Businesses are also encouraged to put forward candidates on their behalf. The program has 30 places available and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

We ask all applicants to ensure they have the support of their line manager, as the program requires three in-person days away from the office. Manager engagement is also an important part of the experience, particularly in supporting the development planning element of the program.