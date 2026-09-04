Rise Academy Invites the Industry to Join 'Race 4 The Future' Charity Run at IBC

AMSTERDAM—Rise Academy, the broadcast and media skills charity dedicated to delivering practical media technology learning experiences, careers resources and work experience opportunities for young people, is welcoming the industry back to this year’s IBC with the return of Race 4 The Future .

This much loved annual 4km charity run or walk, raises funds that supports the development of the next generation of media and technology talent. Whether racing for time or strolling with friends, every step taken supports Rise Academy’s work to open doors for underrepresented young people breaking into the industry.

Taking place at 97:30 AM on Saturday, Sept. 12th in Amsterdam, the fun run will once again unite IBC attendees as they compete for a good cause.

Originally launched as the 4K 4Charity Fun Run by AWS Elemental, Rise Academy is honored to continue the legacy with renewed energy and the same mission to create meaningful, positive impact.

This year’s race once again honurs the Sam Blackman Medal, named in tribute to AWS Elemental co-founder Sam Blackman. Presented to the participant who best embodies community, inclusion, and purpose—not just speed—the medal continues to honour his inspiring commitment to harnessing technology for positive change.

Beyond athletic achievement and awards for fastest male and female competitor, Race 4 The Future will once again celebrate creativity and camaraderie. Other Awards include:

Best Fancy Dress (expect themed costumes and playful vibes)

Biggest Team Turnout

Most Enthusiastic Runner

Best Team Theme

Top Social Post (so get tagging!) ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/rise-academy-uk )

This energetic, inclusive gathering is set to once again Kick Off the IBC weekend with joy, connection, and real purpose.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

With an affordable entry fee of just £25, every participant directly supports Rise Academy’s programs dedicated to educating, inspiring and informing underrepresented young people. Proceeds fund vital initiatives, including mentorship, training, work placements, and industry exposure, designed to dismantle barriers and amplify diverse talent in media tech.

Andy Beale, Chair of Rise Academy, said: “Race 4 The Future is about far more than completing 4km. It’s about covering the distance between where our industry is today and the truly inclusive future we know it can become. Every step, every laugh, every shared moment brings us closer to a media tech sector where talent from all backgrounds can thrive and find opportunity."



Businesses and brands are invited to sponsor the event or key elements - including medals, water stations and race bibs - offering meaningful visibility and alignment with Rise Academy’s mission.

Rise Academy also invites volunteers to sign up as Race Makers, to help ensure the safe success of the event. Volunteers should email info@rise-academy.live

To register for the fun run sign up here - rise-academy.live/race-4-the-future/